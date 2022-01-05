New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Taking care of the health of CAPF jawans and their family members as well as ensuring their welfare is the top priority of the Narendra Modi government, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

The Minister's statement came while he was distributing the last 10 Ayushman Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) cards to the personnel of each seven forces belonging to Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and National Security Guard (NSG) in an event organised at the CRPF's Shaurya Officer's Institute here in the national capital.

The minister said a total of 35 lakh CAPF cards have been distributed in record time to the personnel of all the CAPF personnel and their family members, terming it a great achievement that was facilities within two months.

Noting that the distribution of Ayushman CAPF card was started on November 2 last year by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rai said almost all the CAPF personnel and their family members were provided with these cards by December 31 last year.

The minister said he felt great happiness while distributing the last 10 cards each to the personnel of all CAPFs.

"Taking care of the health of our CAPF jawans and their family members as well as ensuring their welfare is the top priority of Narendra Modi government. With the distribution of 35 lakh CAPF cards, the personnel will take the benefit of the scheme free of cost. The CAPF personnel will also be able to avail the cashless health facility in 24,000 hospitals across the country," he said.

Rai said there is no limit to the expenses incurred during the treatment of the CAPF personnel and their family members through this card.

"The facility will help the family members of CAPF personnel who live in far-flung areas. This scheme is a step towards better health for CAPF personnel and their family members."

Referring to the vast security arrangements being provided by the CAPF personnel in securing the country by fighting with terrorists and Maoists, the Minister said, "This step is just a move from Centre to ensure health security of their family members when they are engaged in securing the country".

In the event, the Minister also announced a toll-free number 1458814588 is being run by the Ministry of Home Affairs, where issues related to getting benefits of these CAPF cards can be registered and the matters will be handled promptly.

The Ayushman CAPF scheme was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at CRPF's Group Centre in Guwahati on January 23 last year. The distribution of cards started on November 2 last year when the Home Minister Shah handed over Ayushman Cards to some NSG personnel.

As the card distribution nears completion, the last 10 cards were presented to the personnel by MoS Nityanand Rai.

Director Generals of all Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles also attended the ceremony.

Ayushman CAPF is a convergence scheme being implemented on the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY IT platform.

It is a joint initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Health Authority, which will provide cashless healthcare services to the serving CAPF personnel from all seven forces-- Assam Rifles, BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, NSG and SSB, and their dependents through Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY IT platform.

Launched on January 23 last year in Assam, this 'Ayushman CAPF' scheme has been implemented across the country in a phased manner.

The convergence between Ayushman Bharat and CAPF is a first of its kind initiative leveraging the strengths of the existing robust IT framework, access to the network of various private hospitals and portability of services across the country.

This initiative will help in moving away from any paper-based manual process of availing healthcare benefits by CAPF personnel and their families to a paperless service at NHA's IT platform.

In addition, a 24x7 call centre, online grievance management system, fraud and abuse control system, and real-time monitoring dashboards are other key features of the scheme.

Serving personnel and their dependents from Assam Rifles, BSF, SSB, CRPF, CISF, NSG, and ITBP will be covered under the scheme.

The beneficiary may avail of medical treatment at CAPF or government-owned facilities free of cost, as per the existing guidelines.

CAPF or government-owned facilities may refer the beneficiary to the CGHS and PM-JAY empanelled private hospital wherein beneficiary may avail cashless OPD and IPD treatment, including diagnostics at CGHS or CAPF empanelled private hospitals.

Additionally, beneficiaries may be available for cashless IPD treatment at other PM-JAY empanelled private hospitals. The beneficiary would be required to register at the hospital using the activated Ayushman CAPF card or ID. (ANI)

