Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 29 (ANI): A devotee was killed while two others were injured after a portion of the ceiling collapsed at the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple in Tiruchirappalli, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at the Sannathi Street mandapam, where devotees were sleeping after arriving at Samayapuram for darshan.

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According to Trichy district police, Nadiya (32) from Thanjavur district died on the spot, while the other two were rescued by nearby devotees and shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital with the help of the 108 ambulance service.

On receiving information, Samayapuram police rushed to the spot and have launched an investigation into the incident.

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Police have cordoned off Sannathi Street following the mishap.

The temple, one of the prominent Shakti shrines in Tamil Nadu, witnesses a large number of devotees throughout the year, with many arriving on foot pilgrimage and staying overnight to offer prayers in the morning. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)