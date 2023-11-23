Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 23 (ANI): Fifteen Indian fishermen belonging to Rameshwaram who were repatriated from Sri Lanka safely reached Chennai Airport on Thursday.

The fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Also Read | Nihang Sikhs Clash With Punjab Police Personnel in Sulltanpur Lodhi; Cop Killed, 10 Arrested After Firing Incident (Watch Videos).

On Tuesday, fifteen fishermen who were released from Sri Lankan prisons reached Chennai airport.

Earlier, as many as 22 fishermen from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu who were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy for having strayed into international waters were released and arrived in Pambam through boats.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Preparations To Evacuate Trapped Workers in Final Stage, Says Uttarakhand CMO (Watch Videos).

On November 18, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 22 fishermen in two country boats on charges that they were allegedly catching fish.

On November 18, the traditional fisherman delegation met Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting the release of these fishermen, who had strayed into international waters due to adverse climatic conditions.

The Finance Minister spoke to the Foreign Secretary and the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka, following which the fishermen were rescued.

As the fishermen returned to India, a delegation of fishermen expressed gratitude to Sitharaman for her intervention.

Sitharaman reassured the families of the fishermen that the government, under PM Modi, has always kept the interests of Tamils at the highest priority.

Earlier on October 29, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, highlighting the issue of repeated arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

"As you are aware, our fishermen are solely dependent on their fishing activity for livelihood and these frequent arrests are causing immense distress and suffering to the fishermen community. Such acts of the Sri Lankan Navy have created pressure and panic in the minds of fishermen communities in the state," the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said in his letter.

Stalin also reiterated the demand to protect the traditional fishing rights of Tamil Nadu fishermen in the Palk Bay region. He said that in the month of October alone, 10 fishing boats and 64 Tamil Nadu fishermen had been apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy.

"I wish to state that Tamil Nadu fishermen feel that their voices are on the wane, and I feel that the Government of India should stand more vocally for our fishermen's rights and speak for their safety. I would also like to reiterate the demand to protect the traditional fishing rights of our fishermen in the Palk Bay region," stated the letter written by Stalin. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)