Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 8 (ANI): Around 300 women participated in the International Women's Day celebrations at the MDMK (Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) headquarters in Egmore here on Wednesday, the women's wing of the party said.

MDMK General Secretary Vaiko, MDMK President Durai Vaiko and Deputy General Secretary Mallai Sathya and senior functionaries of the party participated in the program. Renuka Devi, wife of Vaiko also participated in the event.

Vaiko said, "Salut to Savitri Bai on this occasion. Father Periyar fought for women's rights during the era of women's enslavement. Daughters have rights. Literacy for all women and women should be treated equally. Women have faced many hardships to get their rights in various struggles."

Emphasizing women's property rights, he said, "Late former Chief Minister Karunanidhi gave property rights to Women."

Praising Chief Minister Stalin, he said, "He is planning many good schemes like 40 per cent of women in government employment and innovation girl scheme."

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that the country has a good representation of women in decision-making institutions at the grassroots level but as we move up in the hierarchy, we see fewer women, she added.

Extending her wishes on the occasion of International Women's Day, Murmu shared an article on the indomitable spirit of Indian women on International Women's Day.

Her article "Every Woman's Story My Story!" talked about the status of women in society.

Lauding examples of women empowerment in the country, the article said, " In the 21st century, when we have made unimaginable progress in every field, till date no woman has become the head of state or government in many countries." (ANI)

