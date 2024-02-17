Virudhunagar, February 17: At least 8 people were killed and 10 others injured after a massive explosion that took place at a firecracker manufacturing unit in the Virudhnagar district on Saturday evening. Cotton Candy Banned in Tamil Nadu After Samples Reveal Presence of Cancer-Causing Chemicals

According to fire department officials, "8 people have been killed in the explosion at a firecracker factory in the Virudhnagar district. 10 people have been injured in the incident. The reason for the explosion is yet to be ascertained." Tamil Nadu Blast Video: Five Killed, 10 Injured After Explosion at Firecracker Storage Godown in Krishnagiri

#WATCH | Explosion occurs in a firecracker manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar; details awaited pic.twitter.com/cALcg6A9Ow — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

Visuals from the event show the damage to the entire infrastructure and how the blast brought down the entire firecracker industrial unit. Ambulances are also present at the site. The rescue operation is currently underway at the site of the incident. Further details on the matter are awaited.

