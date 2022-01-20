Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 20 (ANI): The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials launched searches at the premises linked to former Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister and AIADMK leader KP Anbalagan on Thursday.

Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption are conducting searches at 57 places.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

