Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 6 (ANI): Preparations for the upcoming 'Vinayaka Chaturthi' festival have begun with full enthusiasm across India. In Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli district, artisans have made eco-friendly Ganesha idols ahead of the festival.

This festival is also known as 'Ganesh Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'. During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals. Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that continues until Anantha Chaturdashi. It is believed that during this time, Lord Ganesha arrives on earth with his mother, Goddess Parvati, and showers blessings on the people.

In Maharashtra, with Ganesh Chaturthi approaching, Nagpur's historic Chitar Oli market has transformed into a vibrant hub, with artisans working tirelessly to make beautifully designed Ganesh idols. The generations-old families continue their age-old tradition of murti-making (idol making) in preparation for the Ganesh Chaturthi.

Maharashtra is one of the key states for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, and markets like Chitar Oli are central to the festival's preparations, supplying the demand for Ganesha's idols.

Chitar Oli, located in the heart of Nagpur, dates back to the Bonsle era and holds immense historical and cultural value. The name 'Chitar Oli' comes from the Marathi word 'chitrakar', meaning painter, reflecting the area's legacy of skilled craftsmen and idol-makers.

Traditionally known for producing hand-painted Ganesh and Durga idols, the market becomes very vibrant and colourful during the Ganesh Utsav season, drawing devotees, buyers, and tourists.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Sachin Gaikwad, one of the artisans from the market, highlighted the deep-rooted heritage of the market.

"Chitar Oli is a market built by Raghuji Raje Bhosale. The work here has been continuing for generations--our family has been part of this tradition for over 200 years. Most of the craftsmen here are painters, and the painting style in this market is unique," Gaikwad said.

Meanwhile, on July 22, the Maharashtra government gave an affidavit in the Bombay High Court that it will felicitate all the household Ganpati idols' immersion in artificial ponds only, according to an official statement from the Maharashtra Culture Ministry.

According to the statement, the larger idols of Ganeshotsav Mandals will be immersed in the sea as per their tradition of over 100 years. The state government had also proposed to take several remedial measures to reduce pollution caused by the immersion of Plaster of Paris (POP) idols in the sea, according to the affidavit.

Earlier on July 10, the public Ganeshotsav, a tradition over 100 years old, was officially declared as the "Maharashtra State Festival.

"The announcement was made in the Legislative Assembly by the State's Minister of Cultural Affairs, Advocate Ashish Shelar.

While making a statement in the Assembly, Minister Ashish Shelar said, "Public Ganeshotsav was started in Maharashtra in 1893 by Lokmanya Tilak. This festival is deeply rooted in social, national, and linguistic pride, as well as freedom and self-respect. It continues in the same spirit today. It is a matter of pride and honour for Maharashtra.

He emphasised that the Government of Maharashtra is committed to preserving and promoting the cultural significance and global presence of the Ganeshotsav festival, also known as Ganesh Chaturthi.

During this festival, devotees across India and abroad celebrate Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence. Homes and pandals are adorned with elaborate decorations, and the air is filled with prayers, music, and festive chants. The streets come alive with vibrant processions and traditional rituals as people prepare delicious offerings and visit the beautifully decorated pandals. (ANI)

