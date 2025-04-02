Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 2 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution calling for the retrieval of Katchatheevu island, with unanimous support from all parties present.

The resolution was announced by Speaker Appavu, signaling broad bipartisan agreement on the issue.

Also Read | 'Uber for Teens': Ride-Hailing Major Launches New Service in India, Claims To Offer Safe and Reliable Transport for Teenagers.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin addressed the opposition, particularly Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami, who had earlier criticised the DMK for not raising the Katchatheevu issue during their tenure in power. Stalin rejected the opposition's criticisms, stating, "We can talk about this resolution now, please don't talk about and create old politics today."

He further questioned the AIADMK's stance on the matter, saying, "For the past 10 years when your (AIADMK) government was in power, what were you doing? Did you talk about this Katchatheevu issue? Even recently, you have gone to Delhi, but have you spoken about this matter?"

Also Read | Kiren Rijiju Tables Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, Says 'Without Legislation, Even Parliament Premises Could Have Been Claimed As Waqf Property' (Watch Video).

The Tamil Nadu CM also raised the issue of fishermen from the state being arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy when the venture near the island waters.

"Fishermen come under attack and boats are seized. Union Minister for External Affairs Jaishankar has said in March that 97 fishermen are still in prison. In 2024 alone more than 500 fishermen were arrested which translates to two arrests per day and are punished with maximum prison time or maximum fine. Union Government should stop this and create a permanent solution for it. On behalf of Tamilnadu Government I have written 74 letters addressing PM Modi and EAM. Everytime I meet PM I have I have raised the issue. I once again emphasise that retrieving the Katchatheevu is the only solution. It has become a habit for certain political parties to make it look like State gave Katchatheevu island. But Union Government also speaking in same in same manner is not acceptable. Union Government should amend the agreement with Srilanka favouring our TN fishermen," he said.

Earlier in his speech delivered in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami sharply criticised the DMK over its handling of the Katchatheevu island issue, accusing the party of neglecting the matter during its time in power at both the state and central levels.

Palaniswami traced the historical context of the island's transfer to Sri Lanka, stating, "Katchatheevu was with Ramanathapuram Samasthanam until 1948. When Congress was in power, the island was given to Sri Lanka in 1974 while DMK was in power in Tamil Nadu." He emphasised the ongoing plight of Tamil fishermen, saying, "Our fishermen are in danger."

He recalled that former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa took legal action by filing a case in the Supreme Court in 2008 for the retrieval of Katchatheevu and brought a resolution in 2009, but the issue remains unresolved.

Palaniswami also referred to the Supreme Court ruling, noting that "The Supreme Court has said that without the approval of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, no land can be given to any country," and pointed out that the matter is still subjudice.

He mentioned that when he was Chief Minister, he met with the Prime Minister to discuss the issue, saying that Tamil fishermen continue to face threats, with their nets being damaged by foreign vessels.

The Leader of Opposition questioned the DMK's inaction during its time in the central government, asking, "When DMK was in power in the Central Government for 16 years, why was this matter not raised? Why didn't they take any steps to retrieve Katchatheevu?"

He further criticised the party for its sudden resolution on the issue, suggesting that it was politically motivated.

"Today they (DMK) have taken this resolution because they want to play electoral politics. Just one year left for the TN Assembly Election 2026, so they have taken this issue into their hands," he said.

"DMK is doing drama by taking this issue in their hands ahead of the elections," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)