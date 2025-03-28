New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief K Annamalai met Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology and Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Thursday in his office and attended a joint review meeting, where a new train service was announced.

During the meeting, based on feedback received from the public, Vaishnaw approved the introduction of a new train service from Tambaram to Rameswaram. The train will pass through Chidambaram, Thiruvarur, and Thiruthirapoondi.

Also Read | Kunal Kamra Song on Eknath Shinde: Maharashtra Council Accepts Breach of Privilege Notice Against Stand-Up Comedian Over 'Traitor' Jibe.

Taking to social media X, Annamalai, in a post, wrote, "Along with our Hon MoS Thiru@Murugan_MoSavl, glad to have met our Hon Railways Minister Thiru@AshwiniVaishnawavl in his office today & attended the joint review meeting."

"The review meeting was attended by people from 8 districts in Tamil Nadu and district-level functionaries of@BJP4TamilNadu. Based on the feedback given by the people and a representation in this regard made by@BJP4TamilNadu, our Hon Railways Minister approved a new train from Tambaram to Rameswaram via Chidambaram, Thiruvarur, and Thiruthirapoondi," the post read.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Passes Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025: Amit Shah Asserts India Is Not a 'Dharamshala', Security Is Top Priority.

Annamalai noted that the new train service would begin on April 6, 2025, coinciding with the inauguration of the first new vertical lift Pamban Bridge by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We are also delighted to note that this new train will begin its journey on 6th April 2025, aligning with the inauguration of the new first vertical lift Pamban Bridge by our Hon. PM Thiru@narendramodi avl," the post further read.

Earlier in the day, Annamalai also targeted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over the ongoing three-language policy controversy, calling him a "con artist" who is "masquerading" as a protector of the constitution.

In a post on X, Annamalai alleged that the DMK is scamming both the rich and the poor."Thiru @mkstalin, you are a con artist masquerading as a protector of our constitution and our federal structure. Usually, con artists scam the rich, but DMK shows no disparity; they scam both the rich and the poor," Annamalai said.

Calling out the hypocrisy of MK Stalin, the BJP leader claimed that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu's family owns private schools that teach three languages but opposes the same policy for the state's government school students.

"The whole country now knows that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu's family owns private schools that teach three languages and more but opposes the same policy for the state's government school students. They are calling you a hypocrite, Thiru @mkstalin," the BJP leader said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)