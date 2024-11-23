Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 23 (ANI): As the trends for the 2024 general assembly elections in Maharashtra project a clear win for the Mahayuti, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday celebrated by bursting crackers outside the party's office in Chennai.

She expressed her happiness about the BJP-led alliance leading and said that BJP-led Mahayuti was going to form the government in Maharashtra. "It is a historic win," the BJP leader said.

Also Read | Bihar By-Election Results 2024: NDA Sweeps Bypolls to 4 Assembly Segments, Retaining Imamganj and Wresting From INDIA Bloc Tarari, Ramgarh and Belaganj.

"First of all, I would like to congratulate all the candidates and thank our Prime Minister for getting this victory in the state of Maharashtra. Maharashtra is a different state and Maharashtra victory can be viewed as the victory and the opinion of all over the country. Maharashtra is a strong state and citizens from all over the country in a significant number stay there," BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan told ANI.

Soundararajan took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that his campaign in Maharashtra failed and that the lead in Maharashtra shows that the whole of India supports the BJP.

Also Read | Anushakti Nagar Election Results 2024: Swara Bhasker's Husband Fahad Ahmad Alleges EVM Malpractice After Facing Defeat, Says 'ECI I Am Coming After You'.

"Rahul's campaign in Maharashtra totally failed. Maharashtra victory shows that the whole of India supports BJP," she said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde thanked the BJP high command for their support in prioritising Maharashtra.

Speaking about the alliance's success, Shinde said, "I thank all the workers of Mahayuti. PM Modi, Amit Shah bhai, Nadda ji - all supported us. They gave priority to Maharashtra. I am proud that I have been proven right about what I had said that we will win 200 seats. We (Mahayuti) fought like a team..."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, as the Mahayuti alliance approached a landslide victory in the 2024 Assembly elections.

As of 2:15 PM, the Mahayuti alliance crossed the crucial majority mark, winning 8 seats and leading in over 200 constituencies. Sweets were brought to the residences of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis, and BJP's Mumbai office buzzed with celebrations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)