After a nail-biting clash with Sana Malik of Ajit Pawar-led NCP in Mumbai's Anushakti Nagar during the Maharashtra polls, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader and Actress Swara Bhasker's husband Fahad Ahmad faced am unexpected defeat. Despite a great campaign, Fahad Ahmad could not claim victory over former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's daughter. Venting out his frustration over the defeat, Fahad Ahmad called out the Election Commission of India through a post on social media. Anushakti Nagar Election Results 2024: Nawab Malik’s Daughter Sana Malik Wins, Fahad Ahmad Loses in Maharashtra Polls.

Fahad Ahmad Calls Out ECI

Just minutes back, the NCP leader took to his X (previously Twitter) handle and shared multiple posts alleging malpractice in the vote counts. His first post read, "I was leading till 17th round, dilemma of 99% battery of CU is still need to resolve. ECI I am coming after you." In a video shared on the platform, Fahad Ahmad said that he was smoothly leading till the 17th round. He further alleged that the EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) gave double and triple votes to his rival, Sana Malik. Calling it a very concerning situation, Fahad Ahmad demanded a recounting of votes.

Fahad Ahmad Warns ECI

I was leading till 17th round, dilemma of 99% battery of CU is still need to resolve. ECI I am coming after you. — Fahad Ahmad (@FahadZirarAhmad) November 23, 2024

Fahad Ahmad Demands Recounting of Votes

After round 16 and a steady lead in all rounds.. EVM machines that were 99% charged were opened and BJP supported NCP Ajit Pawar candidate took a lead .. @ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI this is rank manipulation. We demand a recount of rounds 16, 17, 18 and 19. pic.twitter.com/Z2JuUyIQqc — Fahad Ahmad (@FahadZirarAhmad) November 23, 2024

Swara Bhasker, who has been an important part of her husband's campaign, also raised questions regarding the EVM machines and wrote, "In #AnushaktiNagar vidhaan sabha after a steady lead by @FahadZirarAhmad of NCP-SP.. round 17, 18, 19 suddenly 99% battery charger EVMs are opened and BJP supported NCP-Ajit Pawar candidate takes lead. How can machines that have been voted on ALL day long have 99% charged batteries? Why do all 99% charged batteries give votes to BJP and its allies?" Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: NCP Leader and Actress Swara Bhasker’s Husband Fahad Ahmad Leads Anushakti Nagar; Nawab Malik’s Daughter Sana Malik Trails.

Do you think the Election Commission will heed the allegations made by the NCP candidate? As of 2 PM, with 19/19 mounting rounds completed, Sana Malik has a lead of over 3378 votes over Fahad Ahmad.

