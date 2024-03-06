Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 6 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai convened a meeting at the party headquarters in Chennai on Wednesday. The discussion centred around finalizing candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Along with the BJP State President, Union Minister L Murugan and other senior leaders were also present.

Talking to the media, BJP State President, K Annamalai mentioned the collection of candidate information for 39 constituencies of Tamil Nadu.

"Our leaders are going to Delhi to discuss about the Political scenario in Tamil Nadu. We have collected information on candidates to contest in 39 constituencies. We have given priority to women candidates also. On the next BJP candidates list Tamil Nadu constituency candidates' names might be there," K Annamalai said.

"I don't want to speak more today on alliance and seat sharing," he concluded.

Following the meeting, key figures such as Annamalai, L Murugan, Vanathi Srinivasan, and others are set to travel to Delhi for further deliberations with party leaders to finalize the list of candidates for the 39 parliamentary constituencies across Tamil Nadu.

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Minister of State L Murugan participated in the South Chennai Candidate's Opinion meeting at Velachery area.

After the meeting, Murugan said that the list of Lok Sabha candidates for Tamil Nadu will be released as soon as possible.

Union Minister of State Murugan met the BJP administrators and discussed with them the names to be nominated as candidates and also asked for their requests.

Tamil Nadu BJP General Secretary AP Muruganandam was also present at the meeting, where the administrators were asked for their opinions.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched an attack on the opposition parties of the INDIA bloc, stating that whenever he visits Tamil Nadu, some people get a 'stomach ache'.

The Prime Minister was addressing a public meeting in Tamil Nadu's Chennai.

Highlighting the central government's aim of 'Viksit Tamil Nadu', he added, "Modi has pledged to create 'Viksit Tamil Nadu', along with Viksit Bharat. We are aiming to make the country the third-largest economy in the world. Tamil Nadu has a huge role to play. The central government is working consistently to develop cities like Chennai."

Firing fresh salvos at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in the state, PM Modi said, "The DMK government has given a cold shoulder to your dreams and needs. Recently, Chennai had to battle with a cyclone; but the DMK government, instead of helping the people of the state, added to their miseries."

The Prime Minister said that the DMK government, instead of engaging in flood management, was doing 'media management'. (ANI)

