Keelakarai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 21 (ANI): A Pandi, 23, a seasoned bull tamer from Alanganallur, died after being gored by a bull during a Jallikattu event at Kalaignar stadium in Keelakkarai, near Alanganallur, said police.

According to police, Pandi had participated in several Jallikattu events. While attempting to tame the third bull of the event, he was gored in the stomach and also suffered head injuries.

He was rushed to government Rajaji Hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries. The Alanganallur police have registered a case and launched an investigation, the police added. (ANI)

