The Tamil Nadu distribution of Rocking Star Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been locked at a staggering ₹63 crore advance on a commission basis, marking one of the most significant deals in the territory in recent years. The scale of this acquisition underlines the massive expectations surrounding the film and positions it among the biggest upcoming releases in the state.

The rollout across Tamil Nadu will be executed through a powerful multi-distributor strategy to ensure maximum reach and territorial strength. Chennai City will be handled by Think Studios under Swarup Reddy, while the Chengalpet area will be distributed by White Nights, led by Trident Ravi. The Coimbatore, North and South Arcot, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari territories will be overseen by S Picture Srinivasan. Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Expands Its World, Introduces Akshay Oberoi As Tony and Sudev Nair As Karmadi.

Yash’s 'Toxic' Locks Record-Breaking Deal in Tamil Nadu Market

Meanwhile, the key circuits of Madurai & Ramnad, Trichy & Thanjavur, and Salem will be managed by 5 Star Senthil. This structured territorial distribution model is designed to secure strong showcasing across both single screens and multiplex chains statewide.

Collectively expressing their excitement about the collaboration, the Tamil Nadu distribution partners said, “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is easily one of the most anticipated Indian films in recent times, and the love it already has in Tamil Nadu is incredible. The way audiences here have embraced Yash over the years is truly special. We are thrilled to come on board as distribution partners for a film of this scale and ambition. It’s not just a big release for us — it’s an exciting moment to be associated with one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema today”. Yash Applauds JJ Perry’s Taurus Win for Best Action Director, Calls Him ‘True Master of the Craft’.

Trade experts attribute the scale of this deal to the phenomenal success of K.G.F: Chapter 2 and the widespread popularity and acceptance of Yash in Tamil Nadu. Over the years, Tamil audiences have showered immense love on the star, celebrating his commanding screen presence and distinctive aura, and embracing him as one of their own — a rare cross-border connect that continues to translate into strong theatrical confidence.

With a INR 63 crore advance deal and a robust territorial network in place, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set to be one of the biggest releases in Tamil Nadu, primed for a monumental opening across the state.

About 'Toxic'

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages.

Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on 19 March 2026. The film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles.