Kanniyakumari (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 9 (ANI): A case has been registered after the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue in Kanniyakumari was allegedly vandalised on Saturday night, police said.

On Sunday morning, when the villagers saw this, they reported it to the police.

The Shivaji statue has been covered with a cloth and a police investigation is underway.

While talking to ANI over call, Kanniyakumari Superintendent of Police (SP) Hari Kiran Prasad said, "We don't know whether it's vandalised or not. It is in a private place. The statue was slightly damaged. We have put up teams and will have to check on all angles. We have registered a case."

"We have formed a team to find out whether there are miscreants involved in the incident or what exactly happened. We are continuously telling people to install CCTV and proper lights. We are investigating the matter further," the SP added.

According to Kanniyakumari Police officials, "Investigation is on and a case has been registered on this."

The nine feet Chhatrapati Shivaji statue was installed 15 years ago near Thothathumadam Navaneethakrishnan temple, in the Kuzhitharai area in the Kanniyakumari district of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the area to maintain law and order. (ANI)

