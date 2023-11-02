Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 2 (ANI): Christians in Chennai offered prayers on the occasion of 'All Souls' Day' for the peace of the deceased souls. Many followers of the Christian faith visited Chennai Kilpauk Cemetery where their loved ones are buried.

People offered prayer as a remembrance of their relatives and loved ones at the graveyard in Cemetery.

Candles were placed on the graveyard decorated with flower petals and the grave was garlanded.

Secretary of Church of South India, Reverand Immanuel Titus said, "We are here to praise god for the life god has given. Christian faith is bodily resurrection and life. There is life eternal, life after death. Jesus Christ bodily resurrected. He said I am the first fruit of bodily resurrection. This is a great faith of Christianity. This should be propagated to all the human family that is evangelism."

"If you believe Jesus Christ, you can get eternal life. Jesus said whoever believes in me will live forever. This is a great day of hope. People will come here to remember their loved ones and hope that they are going to appear again when the Lord Jesus is coming again. This is a day of rejoicing that death has vanished through the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ" the priest added

All Souls Day is celebrated on November 2 every year in which Christians pray and pay tribute in cemeteries to their lost relatives and friends. (ANI)

