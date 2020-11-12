New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy on Thursday virtually inaugurated Delhi Tamil Education Association's eighth school branch in the national capital.

The schools are aimed at promoting Tamil language and provide affordable education to Tamilians living in the national capital.

Also Read | No New Year 2021 Celebrations in Bengaluru? BBMP Not in Favour of Gathering of Revellers Amid COVID-19, Plans to Impose Restrictions.

"It was a proud moment for the DTEA which now has eight schools in the capital and would be celebrating its centenary in 2023 having started in 1923 with one student. We are thankful to the chief minister for the help extended by the state government to get the building constructed," said Academic Director V Mythili.

"The building which will cater to children from East Delhi is a state-of-the-art five-storied structure with all modern amenities though the start of the academic session depends on when normalcy returns and schools reopen in the capital," Myrthili added.

Also Read | Diwali 2020: Indian Railways Running 3 One-Way Festival Special Trains to Bengaluru Cantonment, Hubli and Secunderabad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)