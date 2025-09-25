Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 25 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of senior IAS officer and former Health Secretary of Tamil Nadu, Dr Beela Rajesh, who passed away at the age of 56 in Chennai after a prolonged illness.

In a condolence message, Chief Minister Stalin said, "I am deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of the Secretary of the Energy Department of the Government of Tamil Nadu, Dr Beela Venkatesan, IAS."

Highlighting her professional journey, the Chief Minister said, "Dr. Beela Venkatesan, who was a doctor by profession, later entered the Indian Administrative Service and served with vast experience in several important departments as Secretary. She played a crucial role as the Health Secretary during the challenging period of the COVID-19 pandemic and had the opportunity to serve in several other significant responsibilities. His untimely demise is indeed a great loss."

He further extended his condolences to the bereaved family members, saying, "I extend my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to his bereaved family members and to the senior officials of the government who are grieving his loss."

Dr Beela Rajesh, a 1997-batch IAS officer, was widely known for her service as Tamil Nadu's Health Secretary during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her leadership during that critical time brought her into the public spotlight and earned appreciation for her calm and composed communication style during daily media briefings.

She passed away on Wednesday in Chennai due to a prolonged illness. Her mortal remains have been placed for public homage at her residence in Kottivakkam, ECR, Chennai.

Dr Beela Rajesh was the daughter of former Director General of Police (DGP) L.N. Venkatesan and former MLA Rani Venkatesan. A medical doctor by qualification, she completed her MBBS from Madras Medical College before joining the civil services.

Throughout her administrative career, she held several key positions in the Tamil Nadu government and was known for her efficiency and dedication in public service. (ANI)

