Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 1 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday visited the upgraded Tholkappia Poonga (Eco Park) at Raja Annamalaipuram, Chennai, developed by the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT) under the Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply, for Rs 42.45 crore, a press release said.

During his visit, the Chief Minister inspected various development works, planted a Kondrai sapling, and directed officials to open the upgraded park to the public at the earliest.

The upgraded facilities in the Eco Park include a new entrance gateway, a watchtower, a visitor gallery, a children's play area, and several other modern amenities.

According to the release, the foundation stone for Tholkappia Poonga was laid in 2008 by M. Karunanidhi. Later, CRRT restored the 58-acre Adyar Creek and established the Tholkappia Poonga, which was inaugurated and opened for public use on January 22, 2011, by Karunanidhi. Since then, the park has been serving the people.

As the park lacked proper maintenance over time, Chief Minister Stalin instructed CRRT to undertake redevelopment. Accordingly, in July 2021, a detailed project report was prepared, and the Government of Tamil Nadu sanctioned Rs 42.45 crore for the revitalisation project.

As part of the redevelopment, CRRT has established new facilities, including a modern entrance gateway, a watchtower, a visitor centre and gallery, walkways, a food court, new restrooms, an open-air theatre, a connecting bridge, CCTV surveillance, and a children's play area.

Additionally, Greater Chennai Corporation has constructed a Skywalk linking Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the park to Santhome High Road. A Triple-Cell Box Culvert across Dr. DGS Dinakaran Road is also nearing completion to replace the existing pipeline channel, the press release stated.

Tholkappia Poonga functions as a Centre for Environmental Education and Research. Awareness programs are regularly conducted to benefit students and the community. So far, 1,446 schools have participated, with 1,12,826 students and 6,070 teachers attending the programs, gaining awareness on urban wetland conservation.

A total of 32,973 members of the public have visited the park.

Additionally, on May 12, 2022, the Chief Minister permitted public access to the 3.2 km walking track within the park. Since then, 24,528 people have benefited, the release said. (ANI)

