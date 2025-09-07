London [UK], September 7 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has concluded his 'TN Rising Europe investment drive' in London, which started in Germany and expressed his gratitude and love to the Tamil Diaspora.

The tour began in Germany and concluded in the United Kingdom with the Tamil Diaspora's blessings and farewells. The Chief Minister said that he returned with countless memories from the Diaspora that poured boundless love on him.

In a post on X, Stalin said, "The #TNRising journey, which began with the enthusiastic welcome from Tamils in #Germany, concludes in the city of London with their blessings and farewells! I return to my homeland with countless memories from hearts that poured boundless love. I express my gratitude as love to the #TamilDiaspora, who cared for me as their brother all these days!"

CM Stalin met Catherine West, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State (Indo-Pacific) at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, to discuss opportunities for enhanced collaboration between Tamil Nadu and the United Kingdom.

The meeting focused on exploring deeper cooperation across a range of strategic areas, as part of efforts to strengthen ties and promote mutual growth between the Indian state and the UK.

During his London visit, CM Stalin also signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), including with Wilson Power (Rs 300 crore investment) and Britannia RFID (Rs 520 crore investment).On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister signed four more agreements with the University of Exeter, French design school Ecole Intuit Lab, Lloyd's List, and Rolls-Royce.

Sharing updates on X, Stalin called them "six strategic wins" for Tamil Nadu. He wrote, "Six strategic wins for Tamil Nadu in London today, powering growth, innovation and future readiness. Our agreements with Wilson Power and Britannia RFID will boost our renewable energy industry and improve the competitiveness of exporters from Western Tamil Nadu."

According to a statement by Tamil Nadu government's nodal agency 'Guidance', Rolls-Royce has confirmed expansion plans for Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO), research and development (R&D), and expansion of International Aerospace Manufacturing Pvt Ltd (IAMPL) in Hosur.

Lloyd's List will expand its Global Capability Centre in Chennai, creating 200 new jobs, and reinforcing Tamil Nadu's critical role in maritime analytics and the Blue Economy.

Wilson Power will invest Rs 300 crore in a transformer unit for renewables, creating 543 jobs, while Britannia RFID will invest Rs 520 crore in Tiruppur and Namakkal for RFID manufacturing, enabling supply chain traceability and 550 jobs, the statement said.

Ecole Intuit Lab and Sakthi Excellence Academy will establish a design institution in Coimbatore, and the University of Exeter will foster research, faculty exchange, and knowledge partnerships.

Earlier on Tuesday, MK Stalin, during his visit to Germany, described Tamil Nadu and North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Germany's economic powerhouse, as two regions united by a shared vision for the future.

Stalin announced that 26 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 7,020 crore were signed, which will aim to create over 15,000 new jobs in the state. (ANI)

