Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 16 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and ensure the supply of allocated fertiliser for the state, claiming that farmers had received only 57 per cent of their allocation so far.

In a post on X, Stalin said that despite an increase in paddy cultivation this season, the state had not received its full quota of fertilisers.

Stalin stressed that the timely availability of fertilisers was crucial to sustain the momentum of agricultural activity generated by the favourable monsoon.

"Hon'ble PM Thiru @narendramodi, despite increased paddy coverage, Tamil Nadu has received only 57 per cent of its allocated fertilisers. I request your urgent intervention to supply the shortfall and to allot additional quantities for September to avoid disruption to farmers, ensuring that the momentum of a good monsoon is not lost," the Chief Minister wrote.

Sharing his letter to the Prime Minister, Stalin highlighted that Tamil Nadu is one of the important paddy-producing States and is implementing targeted, region-specific schemes.

"In spite of higher crop coverage, fertiliser manufacturers have not supplied the required quantity of Urea, DAP, MOP and Complex fertilisers as per the supply plan of the Government of India. Their supply is only around 57% of the allocation. Kindly instruct the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers to ensure that the fertiliser manufacturers supply the shortfall quantity of 27,823 MT of Urea, 15,831 MT of DAP, 12,422 MT of MOP and 98,623 MT of NPK Complex immediately to Tamil Nadu," he said.

"As the production prospects are bright in order to meet the demand for Kharif 2025 and upcoming Rabi 2025, I also request the Union Government to additionally allot 40,000 MT of Urea, 20,000 MT of DAP, 20,000 MT of MOP and 40,000 MT of NPK Complex for September 2025 to Tamil Nadu," MK Stalin further wrote. (ANI)

