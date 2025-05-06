Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 6 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, seeking immediate intervention to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of Indian fishermen following a spate of recent attacks and ongoing issues related to confiscated boats held by Sri Lankan authorities.

In his letter, Stalin highlighted the growing concerns of Tamil Nadu's fishing communities, particularly in Nagapattinam district, where 23 fishermen were reportedly assaulted at sea on May 2 by unidentified Sri Lankan nationals.

Also Read | Jaisalmer: Police File Case After Female Tourist Films 'Obscene' Video With 70-Year-Old Man.

According to CM Stalin's letter, the attackers seized GPS devices, mobile phones, VHF equipment, engine components, ice boxes, fishing nets weighing around 470 kg, inverter batteries, cooking stoves, and even personal belongings, including gold and silver jewellery.

"On May 2, 23 fishermen from the coastal villages of Nagapattinam District and their five county boats were attacked at sea by unidentified Sri Lankan nationals in separate incidents. Their GPS devices, mobile phones, VHF equipment, ice boxes, engine components, inverter batteries, stove, approximately 470 kg of fishing nets, and personal belongings such as gold and silver jewellery were snatched away. I request you to take this up urgently with the authorities concerned both in India and Sri Lanka, so that such instances threatening lives and livelihoods do not occur again and the attackers are deterred from indulging in such acts," Stalin said.

Also Read | Sonu Nigam Concert Controversy: Singer Says 'Sorry Karnataka' After Being Barred From Kannada Film Industry.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also expressed deep concern over a recent decision by Sri Lanka's Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DFAR), which has recommended the scuttling of 34 Indian fishing boats seized during 2022 and 2023.

"It has been reported that Sri Lanka's Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DFAR) has formally recommended the scuttling of 34 Indian boats confiscated in 2022 and 2023 as part of a project to develop artificial reef ecosystems. The loss of fishing boats will be detrimental to the livelihood of fishermen. I request the Government of India to prevail upon the Sri Lankan Government not to scuttle the boats seized from our fishermen and also to ensure the return of boats to the fishermen," MK Stalin said in his letter.

Stalin further noted that as of May 5, 2025, a total of 229 fishing boats from Tamil Nadu remain in Sri Lankan custody. He emphasised that the Tamil Nadu government has already submitted a proposal to the Union Government to facilitate the repatriation of 12 boats cleared by Sri Lankan courts and to obtain permission for 14 salvage boats along with 101 fishermen to assist in the recovery operation.

"I earnestly urge you to take up these pressing issues with the Government of Sri Lanka to ensure the security of Indian fishermen and to prevent the recurrence of such attacks, to stop the scuttling of apprehended fishing boats and to take all necessary steps to bring back 229 fishing boats apprehended by Sri Lanka," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)