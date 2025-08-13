Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 13 (ANI): Congress and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) have announced that they will boycott the Independence Day Tea Reception hosted by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, who has been "acting against the people".

Congress MLAs will boycott the Independence Day tea reception on August 15 hosted by the Governor, state Congress President K Selvaperunthagai said in a statement.

"As a mark of protest against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, who has been acting against the people of Tamil Nadu and the rights of the land since the day he assumed office, the Tamil Nadu Congress MLAs will boycott the Independence Day tea reception hosted by the Governor," he said.

He also slammed the Governor for "deliberately delaying" forwarding the Bill to establish a university in Kumbakonam in the name of Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar to the President.

In a statement, MMK President MH Jawahirullah stated that the party's decision to boycott the event is due to the Governor's consistent actions that "undermine the authority of the state government" and "disrupt the democratic functioning" of the government elected by the people.

The statement reads, "Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) to boycott the Governor of Tamil Nadu's Independence Day Tea Reception. As the Governor has been consistently acting in ways that undermine the authority of the state government and disrupt the democratic functioning of the government elected by the people, the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi will boycott his tea reception."

State Congress chief also alleged that the Election Commission of India, at the "instigation" of the Union BJP government, has caused "irregularities" in the electoral roll under the guise of intensive revision in Bihar.

Congress has 17 MLAs in the state assembly, while MMK has two. (ANI)

