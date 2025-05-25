Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 25 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Sunday organised a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Trichy to honour the valour and bravery of the armed forces for Operation Sindoor, where India hit nine terror camps deep into Pakistani territory.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the ghastly April 22-Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed 26 civilian lives, after which Pakistan resorted to shelling on civilian and military establishments here. Indian armed forces retaliated and destroyed 11 of the 13 air bases of Pakistan on the night of May 9 and 10.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Waterlogging in City; AAP Asks Where is PWD Minister, BJP Replies Its MLAs Were on Ground.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Sunday claimed that the Tiranga Yatra was originally his suggestion.

"I had proposed the idea for Tiranga Yatra. Even Chief Minister Nayab Saini had said it was not a good idea. But later, the ruling party held the yatra at their own level," Hooda said in Chandigarh.

Also Read | 38 Years of 'Mr. India': Amrish Puri's Grandson Vardhaan Puri Unravels Magic Behind Portrayal of Iconic Mogambo.

"We will always raise our voice for the public," he added.

Commenting further, Hooda said that "one BJP MLA even questioned" Congress' connection with agriculture.

"BJP's pride is on the seventh heaven," he added.

The Congress leader also remarked that any attempts to silence the Opposition will not be tolerated.

Earlier this week, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also carried out the Tiranga Yatra to honour the armed forces for Operation Sindoor.

"Tiranga Yatra is being organised in Ladwa today. Tiranga Yatras are being organised across the country...These Yatras are not just events but occasions to pay true homage to the sense of patriotism and sacrifice...This yatra is not just of the tricolour, this is a Yatra of our pledge, bravery and self-respect. This yatra is for those brave jawans who, through Operation Sindoor, elevated India's honour, safety and prestige," Saini said, addressing the people.

The Tiranga Yatra drew widespread public attention, covering major roads and landmarks across Agartala. Residents lined the streets to cheer and wave flags, creating a vibrant and emotional atmosphere.

The yatra is part of a broader nationwide campaign to honour the armed forces and reaffirm national resolve in the wake of the tragic terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)