Ramanathapuram, December 16: A four-year-old male dolphin, weighing about 300 kg, caught inadvertently by fishermen at Valinokkam in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu was released back into the sea on the orders of the forest officials. Tamil Nadu: 14 Indian Fishermen From Karaikkal Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for Crossing International Maritime Boundary Line.

The dolphin got entangled in fishermen's net when they were out in the sea, fishing. On reaching the shore, the fishermen realised that they had caught a dolphin. They immediately informed the forest officials, who rushed to the spot. Indian Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Requests EAM S Jaishankar To Secure Release of Detained Fishers.

On the orders of Kelakarai Forest Officer Senthilkumar, the team, led by forester Kanagraj along with the fishermen, released the entangled dolphin back into the sea.

