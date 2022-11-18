Chennai, November 18: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has requested External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to take steps for the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday night.

In a letter sent to the Minister on Thursday, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said, "The Sri Lankan Navy's continued acts of infringement upon the traditional rights of our fishermen in the Palk Bay seems to pose a challenge to India. I request that diplomatic steps be taken so that such an incident does not recur." DMK Government Aims To Make Tamil Nadu Number One in Industrial Development, Says CM MK Stalin.

Stalin said that even after repeated appeals and representation and intervention from India, the Sri Lankan Navy continued with the arrest of Indian fishermen, mostly from Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister said that around 100 mechanised boats are impounded by the Sri Lankan Navy. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Launches Breakfast Scheme for Students of Temple-Run Schools, Colleges.

He also said that the arrest of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu and impounding of boats by the Sri Lankan Navy has shattered the lives of many people across the coastal belt of Tamil Nadu.

