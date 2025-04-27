Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 27 (ANI): An explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing factory near Sattur in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district, Superintendent of Police (SP) D Kannan said.

According to the police, there have been no reports of loss of life.

Also Read | Mandsaur Road Accident: 11 Dead as Speeding Van Hits Bike, Lands in Water-Filled Well in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Videos).

The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Pahalgam Attack: Pakistanis Failing to Leave India Face 3 Years Jail or INR 3 Lakh Fine or Both.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)