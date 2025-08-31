Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 31 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced fresh appointments in the state police force, coinciding with the retirement of senior IPS officers.

G Venkataraman, IPS, Director General of Police (Administration), has been appointed as the new Director General of Police and Head of Police Force, Tamil Nadu. He succeeds Shankar Jiwal, IPS, who retired from service on August 31.

In another major posting, Vinit Dev Wankhede, IPS, has been named as the Director General of Police and Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation Ltd., Chennai. He replaces Shailesh Kumar Yadav, IPS, who also retired on superannuation today.

The notification was issued by Dheeraj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, Home Department, and circulated to key offices, including the Governor, the Chief Minister, and the Ministry of Home Affairs. Both appointments take effect immediately. (ANI)

