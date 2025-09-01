Munich [Germany], September 1 (ANI): Tamil Nadu government has inked "key MoUs" with German firms during Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's visit to the country as part of his two-nation tour, with the MoUs entailing fresh investments worth over Rs 3,200 crore and having the potential to create nearly 6,000 new jobs in the state.

A state government release said that Munich-headquartered Knorr-Bremse, a world leader in braking systems, has announced a Rs 2,000 crore investment to establish a state-of-the-art facility in Tamil Nadu.

The plant will focus on railway doors and braking systems--marking the company's first major manufacturing investment in the state. The project is expected to generate 3,500 jobs and strengthen Tamil Nadu's growing ecosystem in railway components and advanced engineering.

The release said that Germany-based Nordex Group will expand its operations in Tamil Nadu with an investment of Rs 1000 crore and create 2,500 new jobs. The company is one of the world's top wind turbine manufacturers.

This expansion reinforces Tamil Nadu's leadership in renewable energy manufacturing and green industrialization, the release said.

ebm-papst, a global leader in energy-efficient electric motors and air movement solutions, announced an expansion of both its Global Capability Centre (GCC) and manufacturing base in Tamil Nadu. With a proposed investment of Rs 201 crore over the next five years, the project will create 250 jobs in HVAC, automotive, and industrial applications, the release said.

During his Germany visit, the Chief Minister also met senior executives of BMW Group. Discussions focused on Tamil Nadu's strong position in the automotive and EV sectors. The Chief Minister invited BMW to scale up its operations in the state. BMW leaders reaffirmed their long-term commitment to Tamil Nadu, citing the state's robust EV infrastructure and the company's established Indian footprint, the release said.

Stalin embarked on a visit to Germany and the United Kingdom on Saturday. (ANI)

