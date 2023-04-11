Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 11 (ANI): Amid the ongoing tussle between Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi and MK Stalin-led state government, the former on Monday gave assent to the 'Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games' Bill on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that the governor has given assent to the prohibition of online gambling bills in the evening assembly session.

This comes after the state assembly adopted a resolution on Monday urging the Centre to fix a time limit for the governor to give assent to bills.

Last month, CM Stalin slammed Governor Ravi after he returned the online gambling prohibition Bill four months after the State legislature passed it.

Meanwhile, several posters against Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi asking him to 'get out' were spotted across Chennai on Saturday following his "Bill is dead" remark.

Earlier this month, TN Governor RN Ravi, while interacting with the civil services aspirants, explained the role of the Governor in the Constitution and said that he has the option to give assent or withhold the Bill passed by the Assembly, and added that the latter means the "Bill is dead". The Governor said that "withholding" is a "decent language" used for the Bill to get rejected.

Ravi said that the responsibility of the Governor is defined by the Constitution which is to protect the Constitution.

He also said that the Governor looks into the Bill if it does not "transgress the Constitutional limit" and the state government does not "exceed its competence".

Meanwhile, after Governor gives assent to the online bill DMK and the alliance party shifted the protest location and announce a public meeting condemning Governor R N Ravi on the same date that is on April 12.

Previously, the DMK-led secular progressive alliance announced a protest on April 12 condemning Governor RN Ravi for his 'controversial' statement about the withholding of Bills and 'unconstitutional' behaviour. (ANI)

