Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 12 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday notified India's first Slender Loris Sanctuary. The sanctuary covers an area of 11,806 hectares in Karur and Dindigul districts.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin tweeted, "Happy to announce that the Government of Tamil Nadu has notified India's first 'Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary' covering an area of 11,806 hectares in Karur and Dindigul Districts".

Also Read | No Citizen Should Be Prosecuted Under Section 66A of the IT Act, Says Supreme Court.

Stalin through his tweets further stated that the sanctuary will play an important role in the conservation of Slender Loris and is yet another milestone in Tamil Nadu's conservation efforts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)