Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 21 (ANI): Makkal Needhi Maiam president and actor Kamal Hassan said on Wednesday that his party will ally with 'anyone who thinks selflessly about the nation'.

He further said that the discussions are underway adding that 'good news won't come soon'.

"Good news won't come soon. When it comes, I will reveal. Discussion is still underway. As soon as the decision is taken, I won't be able to escape without telling you all. It's my duty to inform you when it's decided," Kamal Hassan said.

"I have already said that this is the time to blur party politics and think about the nation. Anyone who thinks selflessly about the nation, my MNM will be part of it. If you play local feudal politics then we won't be part of it," the MNM chief said.

Hassan's MNM which was founded in 2018, is celebrating seven years this year.

Addressing the cadres after hoisting the party flag in the MNM headquarters at Alwarpet in Chennai, Hassan said, " I don't know how these 7 years went by. I didn't enter politics in anger, I entered politics in sadness. How can this happen to my people. I entered politics with the question of why this continues to happen to my people. I am here without thinking anything about how this goes thereafter".

Responding to criticism over actors simultaneously joining politics, "Many are asking as you are acting in cinema and including my part as a man, say I am not a full time politician. No one is a full-time politician, no one is a full-time father, full-time husband and full-time son."

He also slammed the central government for allegedly neglecting needs of Tamil Nadu.

"It is wrong. We are punished for our service to the nation. Today we are punished without seats and voice. If the central government keeps check from which state they are getting income, in top 3 states Tamil Nadu would be there. Even Bihar people are my brothers. But my breakfast shouldn't be his snacks. Everyone should get equal opportunities. Let nation be with unity," Hassan said.

He also criticised the people who are not voting during election terming it as the defeat of democracy.

"I lost in Coimbatore South with a margin of 1728 votes. My loss is not those votes, my actual defeat is 90,000 people who didn't vote in Coimbatore South. Even in India, 40 per cent of people are not voting. You are asking whether I am a full time politician? You are not even full time citizen as 40 per cent are not voting. If those people vote, everything can be changed," he said.

On actor Vijay forming his own party, Hassan said that he was the first person to welcome Vijay's decision to join politics.

Kamal Hassan also thanked the election commission for allocating the Torch Light symbol despite being a smaller party.

Hundreds of cadres gathered and welcomed Kamal Hassan with crackers and cultural dances on the occasion.

This comes amid speculation that MNM will join the Congress-led opposition coalition, INDIA bloc and will contest in one seat from Tamil Nadu.

Earlier in September last year, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin hinted at his party allying with Hassan's MNM ahead of the parliamentary polls.

"The party leaders will decide on the alliance (with Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam party) at the time of the elections," Udhayanidhi Stalin had said.

Also, Kamal Hassan had come in defence of Udhayanidhi Stalin during the 'Sanatana Dharma' controversy against the latter, saying that a young child (Udhayanidhi) was being targeted just because he spoke about Sanatana.

Hassan was seen alongside Congress MP Rahul Gandhi embarking on his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra when it reached Tamil Nadu earlier in December 2022.

Hassan formed MNM in 2018 but faced defeats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the 2021 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

Later, MNM extended support to the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidate during the by-polls in Erode. (ANI)

