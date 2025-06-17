Mortal remains of ISRO's former scientist Nellai Su Muthu brought to TN's Madurai (Photo/ANI)

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 17 (ANI): The mortal remains of ISRO's former scientist Nellai Su Muthu were brought to Madurai for public homage on Tuesday.

Nellai Su. Muthu (74) passed away in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on June 16 due to ill health.

Also Read | Air India Plane Crash: Captain Sumeet Sabharwal's Mortal Remains Handed Over to Family in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

He had served as a senior scientist at the Sriharikota Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

PV Venkitakrishnan, a former director at ISRO in a social media post said that Muthu was a renowned scientist, science writer, and author of over 70 books on various topics, including science, children's literature, poetry, history, translation, and criticism.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 17, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Some notable works include 'Sevvayil Ulvetkkaiyum Nal Vaaippum' (Exploration and Fortune in Mars), exploring Greek myths and modern scientific possibilities about Mars. His 'Vinveli 2057' (SKY 2057), had won the best book award in Mathematics, Astronomy, Physics, and Chemistry categories for 2000

'Arivuttum Vigyaana Vilaiyaatu' (Science Tricks That Provide Knowledge), won the best book award in Children's Literature category for 2004. 'Einsteinum Andaveliyum' (Einstein and Space), had won the best book award in Biography and Personal History categories for 2005.

Muthu, said the former ISRO director had worked as a senior scientist at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota and collaborated with former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

He received several awards, including the Kavimamani Award from the World Tamil Poets Association of Malaysia and the Best Book Award from the Tamil Development Department of the Government of Tamil Nadu.

"A life dedicated to spreading science and scientific awareness in a language which common man can understand," Venkitakrishnan said in his post adding "Pranams to my friend." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)