Karur (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 4 (ANI): National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Chairman Kishor Makwana on Saturday visited the site of the September 27 stampede in the Velusamy area of Karur district, where 41 people lost their lives during a rally organised by actor-politician Vijay's Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party. The District Collector accompanied him during the visit.

Meanwhile, Karur Superintendent of Police (SP) K Josh Thangaiah, when asked about action against TVK General Secretary Anand and party leader CTR Nirmal Kumar following the rejection of their anticipatory bail pleas, said, "Madras High Court has constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT)."

Also Read | H-1B Visa Filings Under Scanner: TCS, Cognizant, Apple, Microsoft and Others Questioned by US Senators Charles Grassley and Richard Durbin Amid Tech Layoffs.

The Madras High Court has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the leadership of Inspector-General of Police (North) Asra Garg to probe the incident. The Court directed Karur Police to hand over all related documents to the SIT immediately.

The Court has also prohibited political rallies, roadshows, and similar public events along state and national highways in Tamil Nadu until Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are formulated to ensure safety.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, October 4, 2025: Gold Prices Dip Slightly After Days of Record Highs, Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the anticipatory bail petitions filed by TVK General Secretary Anand and Joint Secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar in connection with the Karur stampede case.

The stampede occurred on September 27 during a public rally led by TVK chief and actor Vijay, resulting in the death of 41 people and injuries to several others. Preliminary observations suggested lapses in crowd management led to the chaos.

On Friday, Justice N Senthilkumar of the Madras High Court also dismissed the anticipatory bail petition filed by TVK district secretary N Sathish Kumar in connection with the same case. The Court questioned the party's failure to control the crowd and noted the "unruly behaviour" of party cadres, including rampage and damage to public property during the event. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)