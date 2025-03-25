New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report that a retired Sub-Inspector of Police was murdered in broad daylight in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu by a group of four persons, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Director General of Police and District Collector and sought a detailed report in the matter within four weeks, the body said in an official statement on Tuesday.

"Reportedly, the victim was an activist fighting legal cases against the encroachment of Waqf land in the area and had been receiving death threats from some people. He had also alleged that the police was not taking proper action against them as it was hand-in-glove with them, " the NHRC said.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a "serious violation" of the human rights of the victim. "Therefore, it has issued notices to the Director General of Police and the District Collector, Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks," the commission said in its statement.

According to the media report dated March 19, the family of the deceased has alleged that "police inaction" and "gross negligence led to his murder", the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to address these challenges by introducing reforms such as digitisation, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) earlier announced a nationwide agitation against the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill.

The government has formed a Joint Parliamentary Committee to examine the Bill in consultation with experts and stakeholders (ANI)

