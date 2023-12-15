Fire and Rescue Department officials at the spot. (Photo/ANI)

Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 15 (ANI): One person was charred to death in an explosion in a firecracker manufacturing factory near Sattur in Virudhunagar district on Friday.

The deceased person has been identified as Shanmugaraja (38).

Fire and Rescue Department said, "One person died in an explosion in a firecracker manufacturing factory near Sattur in Virudhunagar district today."

According to the Fire and Rescue department source, a person, identified as Shanmugaraja, was handling chemicals to make crackers in one of the working sheds when the accident took place.

On information, the Fire and Rescue team rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. The body of the deceased was taken out and sent to a nearby hospital.

Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigation.

Known as the hub of firecrackers in India, Sivakasi in Virudhunagar District has more than 6.5 lakh families, directly and indirectly, dependent on this industry for their livelihood. (ANI)

