Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 5 (ANI): The online registration for the globally renowned Jallikattu events at Avaniyapuram, Palamedu, and Alanganallur will commence on January 6 at 5 pm and will remain open until January 7 at 5 pm, the Madurai district administration announced.

These events, which are held as part of the Tamil harvest festival Pongal, are scheduled for January 14, 15, and 16, respectively, in three villages.

Preparations, including the traditional "muhurtha kaal" ceremony, have already begun, and intensive groundwork is underway to ensure the success of the events.

The Jallikattu competitions will take place as follows -- Avaniyapuram on January 14, Palamedu on January 15 and Alanganallur on 16.

Bull tamers and owners of bulls willing to participate in the events need to register through the official district administration website, "madurai.nic.in", within the stipulated 24-hour window.

According to the district collector, Sangeetha, only one owner and one assistant, familiar with the bull, will be allowed to accompany each participating bull.

Furthermore, a bull is permitted to participate in only one of the three events to ensure fairness and smooth coordination.

Once registered, all submitted documents will be verified by the authorities. Only those deemed eligible will receive a downloadable token, which is mandatory for participation. Without this token, neither bull tamers nor bulls will be permitted to enter the event.

Meanwhile, veterinary hospitals across Tamil Nadu have been issuing fitness certificates to ensure the participating bulls meet the required health standards.

The announcement has sparked significant interest among bull owners and tamers from across the state, who view participation in the Madurai Jallikattu events as a matter of pride. Many have already begun preparing for the competitions by training their bulls and honing their skills.

The Jallikattu events of Madurai, particularly those in Alanganallur, are internationally recognized as a vibrant celebration of Tamil heritage and rural valour. With preparations in full swing and expectations running high, this year's competitions are set to attract significant participation and global attention. (ANI)

