Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 11 (ANI): Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) MLA R Venkatesan on Tuesday, sparked controversy by demanding that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) should be "banned" from Indian Premiere League (IPL) because the team doesn't include any youth from the state of Tamil Nadu.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Visits Wayanad for First Time After Losing Lok Sabha Membership, Says 'Disqualification Biggest Gift That BJP Gave Me'.

Venkatesan said that although CSK is from Tamil Nadu, the Tamil youth are not given importance and local players are not there in this team.

The PMK leader also accused the franchise of profiteering using the name of the state

Also Read | Mumbai: Police Issue Preventive Order Banning Assembly of Five or More People in Public, Check List of All That Is Prohibited and What Is Allowed in City Till April 24.

Speaking at the Assembly, Venkatesan said, "There are no cricketers from Tamil Nadu in the CSK IPL team even though there are many talented players in the state. Without having a single Tamil player CSK is generating a profit by projecting CSK as the Tamil Nadu team. The Tamil Nadu Government should ban CSK for not including Tamil players in the team". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)