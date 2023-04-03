It finally seems that normal proceedings have resumed in the IPL 2023 as like every other time a IPL game is played at Chepauk, a dog enters the field and delays start of the CSK vs LSG game. The dog disagreed strictly to leave the field as it was chased throughout the ground. Finally, the ground staff were successful in removing the dog and the umpires started the play.

Look who wants to come on as an Impact Player... 😂 A dog delays start at Chepauk. Even as the groundsmen try in vain to get it out, Avesh Khan joins the fun. The audience is loving every bit of this. #CSKvLSG #IPL2023 @sportstarweb pic.twitter.com/Egv2s36QWn — Santadeep Dey (@SantadeepDey) April 3, 2023

Dog delays the start at Chepauk. pic.twitter.com/R47xlSIBvD — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 3, 2023

