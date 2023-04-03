Chennai Super Kings get their first win in the IPL 2023 as they beat Lucknow Super Giants in their first home game by 12 runs. After put in to bat first Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway provided thunderous start to the CSK innings. The first wicket partnership broke when CSK were 110 in 9 overs. Although Ravi Bishnoi's introduction pulled back the game to some extent, CSK were very much ahead in the game and went on to make 217/7. LSG started their chase strongly too as Kyle Mayers took apart the CSK bowlers. But after he got out, they lost momentum and despite an honest effort of Nicholas Pooran, they fell short of the finishing line.

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 Result

