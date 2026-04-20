New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK candidate from Kolathur, MK Stalin, interacted with the people in Chennai's Anna Nagar Tower Park area on Monday during his morning walk campaign ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

People, from all walks of life, thronged to greet the Chief Minister.

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Earlier, Stalin conducted a house-to-house campaign in the Netthukuppam area of Thiruvottiyur, after campaigning in Hosur, Krishnagiri, Mylapore, Thousand Lights, and T Nagar constituencies.

In a post on X, Stalin shed light on his dedicated campaigning and the overwhelming support received from the people of various constituencies.

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Stalin, reflecting on the power of public support, exuded confidence in securing a huge mandate of 200 in the forthcoming assembly polls.

"Yesterday afternoon at 2 PM, I prepared to start campaigning in Hosur, Krishnagiri district...Starting in Hosur, Chennai. I concluded the campaign yesterday at 10 PM in Ennore. After finishing in Hosur, in the Mylapore, Thousand Lights, and T. Nagar constituencies, as people lined the streets to welcome me, I went street by street for about 5 km asking for votes, and only after collecting votes in the Netthukuppam area of Thiruvottiyur in the evening and eating fish at the home of a fisherfolk owner did yesterday's day come to a close. Now, as soon as the sun rose, I've set off for Anna Nagar...Polls, people's counts--whatever it may be, we are the ones! We will win 200; we will create history!," he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday released the party's Chennai manifesto at the Anna Arivalayam headquarters, ahead of the Assembly elections in the State.

The "Chennai Super-6" manifesto outlines a series of initiatives under the Dravidian Model 2.0 aimed at improving urban infrastructure, mobility, public amenities and employment opportunities.

The manifesto was released in the presence of district-level candidates of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

The six initiatives under the "Chennai Super-6" manifesto include upgraded public amenities, enhanced urban mobility, time-bound infrastructure projects, scientific stray dog management, a global technology hub, and a global talent gateway.

Under the plan, the government proposes upgrading basic facilities in tenements managed by the Urban Habitat Development Board, with welfare associations, particularly women-led groups, participating in implementation with financial support from the state.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the NDA led by AIADMK, with the BJP and PMK as allies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)