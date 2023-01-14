Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 14 (ANI): Preparations are in full swing for the Jallikattu 2023 event that will take place in three villages in Tamil Nadu's Madurai starting from Sunday.

On January 15 the event will take place in Avaniyapuram, on January 16 in Palamedu, and on January 17 in Alanganallur.

Earlier on January 7, the Madurai district administration issued guidelines for 'Jallikattu' to be held this month.

Ahead of the festival of Pongal, bull trainers in Tamil Nadu's Madurai are gearing up for the famous 'Jallikattu'.

District Collector Anish Shekhar issued standard guidelines for controlling the spread of COVID-19.

As per the guidelines, the bull tamers have to upload their photograph on the official website of the district along with all two-dose corona vaccination certificates. Two days before the Jallikattu event, a certificate of no COVID should be provided.

Also, those who bring Jallikattu bulls should register at the official website.

Two persons can accompany the bull, the owner and helper. They should also bring a double dose COVID vaccination certificate and a COVID-free certificate.

Only 300 bull tamers and 150 spectators are allowed in the Jallikattu competition.

It has been informed that the spectators coming to watch the Jallikattu event must have been vaccinated and a certificate of no COVID is required.

Jallikattu, also known as 'Eru Thazhuvuthal' and 'Mancuvirattu', the intense sport will be held in a couple of weeks.

The 'Mann Kuthal' process also takes place in which bulls are trained to develop their skills by digging their horns in the wet earth. Bulls are prepared to attack when someone tries to catch their hump.

Tamil Nadu government has announced that the Jallikattu competition, the heroic sport of the Tamils, will be held as planned on the coming Pongal so youngsters have ventured into training bulls for Jallikattu. (ANI)

