Kannur (Kerala), Jan 14: Kerala police has arrested a 52-year-old teacher of an aided school in the district for allegedly molesting 26 students since November 2021.

The senior teacher was arrested under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on January 12 based on complaints from the district Childline authorities, police said. Madhya Pradesh Food Poisoning: Several Fall Ill After Having Food at Makar Sankranti Fair in Sidhi.

"A student recently narrated the abuse she faced to another teacher of the school. She immediately informed the Childline authorities who later informed us. We got the complaint on January 11," police told PTI.

The official said upon further counselling, more students raised complaints against the senior man. Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Lets Off Rape Accused After Cops Fail To Give Proof of Minor's Age

Police said, "We registered five cases on January 12 and arrested him. Later, 21 cases were registered yesterday. He has been remanded to judicial custody."

The students have narrated incidents of molestation from November 2021 when the school reopened after the pandemic, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)