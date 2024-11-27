Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 27 (ANI): Authorities have declared a holiday for schools and colleges in nine districts, including Villupuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Ramanathapuram, and Trichy, amid heavy rains in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Schools in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpet, Ariyalur, Sivagangai, and Pudukottai will also remain shut today.

Madras University, Karaikudi Alagappa University, Bharathidhasan University, and the Directorate of Technical Education postponed the scheduled semester exam owing to heavy rainfall predictions on Wednesday. The changed date will be announced later.

IMD has predicted widespread heavy rainfall today due to a possible cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal.

As per IMD update on November 27, deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 05.30 hours IST, over the same region, about 130 km east-southeast of Trincomalee, 400 km southeast of Nagappattinam, 510 km southeast of Puducherry and 590 km south-southeast of Chennai.

It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu coast skirting Sri Lanka's coast during the subsequent 2 days.

"Heavy to very rain at a few places with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely to occur over Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal area. Heavy to very rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Thiruvallur Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukkottai district and Pondicherry," according to IMD release. (ANI)

