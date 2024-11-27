In light of continuous rainfall, Tiruchirappalli District Collector Pradeep Kumar has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges today, November 27. This decision follows a heavy rainfall warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) due to the intensifying depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal, which is expected to develop into cyclonic storm 'Fengal' by today. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecasted heavy rainfall across several districts, including Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, and Chennai. Authorities have also announced holidays in other affected regions, such as Chennai, Chengelpet, and Cuddalore. Cyclone Fengal Live Tracker Map on Windy: Tamil Nadu on High Alert As Cyclonic Storm Likely To Form Over Bay of Bengal, Check Real-Time Status.

Tiruchirappalli School Holiday Today

Tamil Nadu | Due to continuous rainfall in the district, Tiruchirappalli District Collector Pradeep Kumar has announced a holiday for all schools & colleges in the district today.— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)