Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 13 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 1,195 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of total cases to 7,98,888, said the State Health and Family Welfare Department on Sunday.

A total of 1,276 patients were discharged on Sunday and with that, the total discharged cases rose to 7,76,878 in the state.

The death toll climbed to 11,895 with 12 people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the active cases stand at 10,115 in the state.

Last week, the Tamil Nadu government eased the lockdown restrictions allowing Chennai's Marina Beach to reopen after December 14, and undergraduate final year classes have been allowed to begin from December 7. It also said that gatherings will be allowed with 50 per cent capacity of the facility or up to 200 people. (ANI)

