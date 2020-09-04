Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 4 (ANI): Tamil Nadu has reported 5,976 new COVID-19 cases, 6,334 discharges and 79 deaths in the last 24 hours, State Health Department said on Friday.

The total number of active cases now stands at 51,633.

The Health Department said 3,92,507 patients have been discharged and 7,687 have succumbed to the virus.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India's COVID count has reached 39,36,748 including 8,31,124 active cases and 30,37,152 cured/discharged/migrated patients.. (ANI)

