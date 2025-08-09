Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 9 (ANI): Thousands of devotees thronged the Kallalagar Temple in Madurai on Saturday to witness the famous Chariot Festival, an important highlight of the temple's annual Aadi celebration.

Located in the Madurai district, Kallalagar Temple is one of the 108 Divya Desams dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The Aadi festival, celebrated in the Tamil month of Aadi (July-August), is considered highly auspicious for the shrine.

Earlier on the occasion of Aadi Amavasai, a significant day in the Tamil Hindu calendar dedicated to honouring ancestors, hundreds of devotees gathered in Madurai to perform the sacred Pitru Karma Puja, a ritual steeped in tradition and reverence.

This auspicious occasion, which falls during the Tamil month of Aadi (mid-July to mid-August), is significant for individuals seeking to pay homage to their forebears, as it is believed that performing these rites can bring peace to the souls of the departed and ensure their blessings for the living.

Aadi Amavasya (or Aadi Amavasai) falls on the New Moon day (Amavasya) in the Tamil month of Aadi. As per Tamil culture, it is one of the three most powerful New Moon days to perform specific traditions and rituals for the ancestors known as Pitru Tarpanam (ancestral rituals). The day holds great religious and spiritual significance among Tamil Hindus.

During this period, People go to rivers, especially the Cauvery, to offer food, water, and prayers to honour their forefathers. Hindus believe that by observing a fast on the new moon day of every month and by performing special pujas to pray for the peace of their departed ancestors, they will attain peace of mind.

Noteworthy among these periods are the Utrayana holy phase of the Tamil months of Thai and Masi, as well as the Dakshinayana holy season of the Tamil months of Aadi and Puratasi. (ANI)

