Tamil Nadu (Madurai) [India], July 31 (ANI): In a tragic incident an employee of Masthanpatti toll plaza in Tamil Nadu's Madurai was killed after a speeding truck knocked him down on Sunday.

The deceased Satish Kumar was a resident of Sakhimangalam in the Madurai district.

As per information, the driver lost control of his vehicle due to brake failure. When Satish Kumar at the toll booth tried to stop the truck, it hit him dragging him a few meters. He died on the spot.

Police sources said, "The truck was carrying 30 tonnes of rice from Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada to a place in Kerala. It was driven by K. Balakrishnan (41) from Guntur. The driver lost control shortly after crossing the bridge near Bandikoil due to brake failure. His attempt to stop the vehicle by hitting a roadside tree failed as there were restaurants along the road. So, when he approached the toll booth, he saw some vehicles lined up and decided to divert the truck to the opposite side of the toll booth to avoid hitting the vehicles."

"When Satish Kumar tried to stop the truck, he was hit and dragged a few meters. He died on the spot. Then the lorry hit the oncoming passenger vehicle. Police said two passengers in the car and a female toll booth employee were also injured in the incident," the police source added.

The police have filed a case in this regard and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

