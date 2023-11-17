Nilgiris (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 17 (ANI): A male wild elephant was electrocuted and found dead in the Gudalur area of Nilgiris district, officials said on Friday.

The carcass of the elephant was discovered by the forest officials.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: 23-Year-Old Man Arrested for Killing Girlfriend by Slitting Her Throat With Knife Over Argument in Hassan District.

As per reports from Rajesh Kumar, a veterinary assistant surgeon, the elephant died due to electrocution.

According to Forest Range Officer, Gudalur Division, the elephant died after it came into contact with an electric board line installed in the area.

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2023: Over 1000 Ghats Readied Across Delhi for Chhath Celebrations, Says Revenue Minister Atishi (Watch Video).

"The tusker pushed the tree and came in contact with the EB line, after which he got electrocuted and died in the agricultural patta land in Gudalur," said the forest officer.

A post-mortem investigation has been arranged and it will be conducted by Dr Rajesh Kumar, veterinary assistant surgeon in the presence of NGOs.

A proper inspection is underway by the District Forest officer in the field.

A detailed report into the death of the animal will be submitted after conducting the post-mortem.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)